Haryana Diary: Panwar explains Vij’s absence

Rohtak: Amid speculation over Transport Minister Anil Vij’s absence from the BJP’s list of 42 Assembly constituency observers, Cabinet Minister Krishan Lal Panwar clarified that Vij’s ill-health was the reason. “Vij is our senior leader and we respect him. He was asked about the role of observer, but everyone knows about his health. However, he is looking after Ambala,” commented Panwar in response to a media query here on Saturday.

Advertisement

Mayor miffed with MC officials

Ambala: The Mayor of Ambala Municipal Corporation is miffed with the functioning of the officials of the MC and she has accused them of working with hidden agendas. As the BJP Mayor was not getting the due response from the officials regarding her directions and meetings, Mayor Shailja Sachdeva has sent a letter to Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and stated that the officials were not following her directions. She further mentioned that due to poor functioning of the MC, the party faced defeat in Lok Sabha and Assembly election. If appropriate measures are not taken, the party may face defeat in the civic body election due next year.

Advertisement

Comparison with UP Police

Yamunanagar: These days, the police of Yamunanagar district are being compared with the police of Uttar Pradesh on the issue of encounters. The district police have executed some encounters in the past month to control rising incidents of firing, threats and extortion. In the latest encounter, which took place on July 30, a miscreant was killed, who carried a reward of Rs 20,000 on his head. Besides, as many as eight criminal cases were registered against him at different police stations of Yamunanagar district. People say that this is the solid way to deal with criminals, who have made life difficult for the people, mainly for the business community.

Advertisement

Remembering Partition horrors

Karnal: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is observing Vibhajan Vibhishika Smriti Diwas (partition horrors remembrance) across the state, remembering the lives lost by lakhs of people during the Partition of 1947. This initiative was introduced a couple of years back by Prime Minister Narendra Modi with an aim to remember the “unbearable pain” suffered by millions during India’s division. BJP leaders are organising meetings and sharing personal stories of survivors to raise awareness among the youth.

Rao versus Rao in Manesar

Gurugram: Political tempers are running high in Manesar as its Rao versus Rao again. Municipal Corporation of Manesar (MCM) is all set to hold elections for the posts of Senior Deputy Mayor and Deputy Mayor on August 5. Though it is a normal civic election, it has converted into a major political battle with Rao Inderjit Singh and Rao Narbir pegged against each other. Reports are flying high that councillors have been sent to Nepal to ensure nobody switches camp. The BJP lost the mayoral seat here and it was won by an Independent candidate who is an Inderjit loyalist. She defeated a candidate supported by Rao Narbir.