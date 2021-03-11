Haryana diary: Political 'hyperactivity' over pvt hospital

Faridabad: The upcoming event for the inauguration of a private hospital by the Prime Minister in Greater Faridabad seems to have given a fresh energy to ruling party politicians, who have left no stone unturned to project it as a development milestone even though the hospital has been set up by private players. Describing the political “hyperactivity” related with the event as “Heeng lage na fitkari rang chokha aaye’’ (to have a gain without much effort), Lalit Nagar, a former MLA, said instead of redressing grievances of residents, ruling party leaders have been devoting extra time in labeling it as an achievement of their government. Pramod Minocha, a resident, who said civic amenities had been missing for the past over 10 years, said, “Where were all these agencies till now that are now suddenly working overtime to repair or reconstruct roads in the area?”

Public expectation remains unfulfilled

Yamunanagar: Home Minister Anil Vij unfurled the national flag on the occasion of Independence Day in Radaur town of Yamunanagar. When people of this town came to know about the arrival of Vij in their town, their happiness knew no bounds. They expected that with his arrival, the local administration would repair the badly damaged stretch of the main road (Yamunanagar-Kurukshetra road), but officials repaired the road on a temporary basis. Now, shopkeepers, whose shops are situated along this damaged stretch, have threatened to take to streets if a permanent solution is not found soon. They said it was so dusty that they couldn’t even sit inside their shops.

Poll politics begins in Rohtak

Rohtak: Though the Lok Sabha and state Assembly elections are due in 2024, the poll politics has begun in Rohtak with Congress workers from Kiloi Assembly segment urging the party high command to field former minister Krishanmurti Hooda (in pic) either from Rohtak in Lok Sabha or from Kiloi in Assembly polls. Notably, former CM Bhupinder Hooda is a legislator from Kiloi, while his son Deepender Hooda unsuccessfully contested Lok Sabha polls from Rohtak in 2019. Krishanmurti, a former MLA from Kiloi, is considered to be in the camp of senior Congress leader Kumari Selja. On being asked about this development, Bhupinder Hooda said everyone has the right to contest polls in a democracy.

Competition over taking credit

Ambala: After Ambala MLA Aseem Goel disclosed that the Chief Minster had given approval for an industrial model township in the city, BJP and Haryana Jan Chetna Party workers have started staking claims for the approval of the project. While the BJP workers are giving the credit to the local MLA for getting the project approved as the MLA had raised the demand on several occasions, the HJP workers are giving the credit to newly elected Rajya Sabha member Kartikeya Sharma for approval. After becoming the MP, Sharma had announced that he would make efforts to bring the project to Ambala.

