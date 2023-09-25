Haryana Diary: Politicians heave a sigh of relief

Yamunanagar: Politicians heaved a sigh of relief when they came to know that the Women’s Reservation Bill 2023 would not be implemented before 2029. When the Bill was being presented in Parliament, many leaders of Yamunanagar district were apprehensive about the fact that they would not be able to contest next year’s Assembly elections if their segment was reserved for a woman candidate. A leader said he was mentally prepared that if the seat of his choice was reserved for a woman candidate, he would field his wife in the election.

All eyes on INLD rally

Kaithal: To mark the birth anniversary of former Deputy Prime Minister Chaudhary Devi Lal, the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) will organise a “Samaan Diwas” rally on September 25 in Kaithal. Amid the speculation that the INLD may join the Indian National Development Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), all eyes are on the rally. Senior INLD leader Abhay Chautala, who started a march on foot from Nuh in February, to cover all 90 Assembly segments, will end it in Kaithal on Monday. He claimed that he has invited leaders of various political parties, including leaders of opposition alliance INDIA, to the rally. Political analysts say if all invited leaders come, it will be a shot in the arm for the INLD, which has been struggling to regain its base.

Anti-toll voices get louder

Rohtak: Managements of toll plazas in Haryana are under fire from different quarters over increasing instances of clashes with commuters. Khap representatives had registered their protest against a recent incident of physical assault on a woman commuter by workers at a toll plaza. Recently, there has been a surge in such incidents, which have been highlighted on social media. Now, the Toll Hatao Sangharsh Samiti, which has been opposing the collection of “exorbitant” toll taxes, has announced that the samiti members, professional drivers and other residents would vote in favour of the party that promises a toll-free Haryana in its poll manifesto.

Oppn sharpens attack

Ambala: The arrest of a local BJP leader in connection with a fraud case has left the party embarrassed here. The vice-president of the Mahesh Nagar mandal of the BJP, who was arrested recently, was often seen attending parties and getting honoured at events. Though the local unit of the party is now in a damage control mode and claiming that the arrest was the result of zero tolerance against corruption and illegal activities, the opposition parties have sharpened their attack on the BJP and are seeking a CBI investigation.

