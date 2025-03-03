Haryana Diary: Poor civic amenities take toll on voting

The city — having the oldest and one of the largest civic bodies in the state — has perhaps emerged a victim of poor percentage on Sunday in the poll for electing the Mayor and representatives of the 46 civic wards. Faridabad has a voter strength of 14.7 lakh. Holding poor civic amenities like damaged roads, blocked sewage network, filthy civic conditions and the failure to resolve the issue of garbage disposal as the prime factors behind the poor response to the voting, some political and social activists here believe that the prevailing situation might have left a large section of residents frustrated or demoralised.

Dhankar campaigns in trademark style

Rohtak: Former Agriculture Minister and BJP national secretary Om Prakash Dhankar was seen in his trademark style during the campaign for the Municipal Corporation elections. Known for his entertaining approach, Dhankar sought votes for BJP mayoral candidate Ram Avtar Valmiki with folded hands. In a light-hearted moment, Dhankar referred to Valmiki’s three consecutive unsuccessful attempts in the Kalanaur Assembly elections as a “compartment (supplementary)” and humorously appealed to voters to help “clear his compartment” this time by ensuring his victory, stating that Valmiki has taken the electoral exams many times in the past. Dhankar’s remarks were met with applause and support from the crowd.

3 parties in 4 years, Dy Mayor joins BJP

Ambala: The Municipal Corporation’s Deputy Mayor Rajesh Mehta has joined the BJP after quitting the Congress recently. This was the third time that Mehta has switched his political allegiance over the past four years. After winning the MC election from Ward-5 on Congress ticket, Mehta had switched to Haryana Jan Chetna Party. But last year, he went back to the Congress. Now after joining the BJP, Mehta said that he was impressed with the development and policies of the Prime Minister and Haryana Chief Minister. A Congress leader said that the tendency of switching party shows that Rajesh Mehta gets impressed easily by opponents.

Crackdown on cheating in exams

Yamunanagar: The effect of strict action of Haryana Government against policemen and invigilators in connection with the exam cheating case was seen in Yamunanagar district also. Holding a meeting on Sunday, Deputy Commissioner Parth Gupta gave strict instructions to the officers associated with exam duty to stop paper leak and cheating at any cost. He also asked the Superintendent of Police to depute 10 police personnel at every exam centre. The state government has suspended 25 cops and registered FIRs against five invigilators in connection with the exam cheating case of the Board of School Education Haryana, Bhiwani. A person associated with the Education Department said that it remains to be seen how much the instructions of the Deputy Commissioner work.

CM’s ‘expose’ heats up poll scene

Karnal: Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini’s remarks on leaders, who recently switched from Congress to BJP, remained a major talking point throughout the elections. In a recent public meeting, Saini specifically targeted former Haryana Minority Commission Chairperson Trilochan Singh, who had previously contested against him in the Karnal byelection on Congress ticket, but later joined the BJP. Saini reminded the public that Trilochan Singh was his opponent in the byelection, but is now in the BJP camp. His statement enthused political discussions with many interpreting it as an attempt to highlight opportunistic shifts in allegiance. The CM’s remarks added fuel to the ongoing debate over loyalty ahead of crucial elections.

Order on giving evidence in courts

The Chief Secretary has issued instructions directing public servants to utilise ‘audio-video electronic means’ for tendering evidence and appearing as witnesses in court proceedings. The directives align with the provisions of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, which facilitates the examination of witnesses and appearance of individuals in courts through modern technology.