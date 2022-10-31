Haryana Diary: PRI elections steal Adampur thunder

Hisar: The Adampur byelection, which involves high stakes of political parties and candidates, was expected to evoke interest of the people across the state. However, the ongoing panchayati raj institutions (PRIs) elections seems to have diverted attention of the people outside Hisar district. Given the high-voltage byelection for the Admapur Assembly segment, it was expected that people of other districts, especially from Bhiwani, Jind, Fatehabad and Rohtak, would throng the segment owing to their affiliation to particular parties or leaders. But political activists from other districts are not keen to visit Adampur for electioneering as they are busy in the PRI elections in their own areas. Nonetheless, supporters of Congress candidate Jai Prakash from his home Kaithal district as well as other districts do attend his public meetings.

Debate on 'misuse' of funds for rally

Faridabad: The recent rally of the ruling party leaders has sparked a debate in political and social circles. Sources describe it as an attempt to revive the declining image and credibility of some leaders of the party. On the other hand, Opposition leaders and social activists claim that the event was not only ill-timed, but also led to wastage of money especially when the city was crying for attention towards the pathetic civic amenities and damaged roads. “The money spent on the rally could have been used for repairing roads and improving sanitation and environment as Faridabad is among the most polluted cities of the country,” said a social activist.

BJP, AAP leaders worried lot

Yamunanagar: The BJP and AAP, which have fielded their candidates for the zila parishad elections on party symbols in the district, are keen to perform well due to obvious reasons. The talk of the town is that leaders of both the BJP and the AAP are a worried lot as the result of the zila parishad elections will reflect the popularity of both parties in the run up to the Assembly polls to be held in the state in 2024.

Cold war between MP, ex-minister

Rohtak: The cold war between former state minister Manish Grover and local MP Arvind Sharma has again came to the fore during the virtual inauguration of the nation's first elevated rail track as both leaders sat in different rows and did not even look at each other during the function. Interestingly, after the programme, Sharma took a dig at Grover while talking to the media. Sharma said he (Grover) used to talk about development works but did not know about the Orbital Rail Corridor, a mega project of the state. The remark came when Grover was about to leave the venue after interacting with the media.