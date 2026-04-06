Haryana Diary: Rivals meet by chance

Hisar: Congress MP Jai Prakash and former Haryana minister Ranjit Singh, once political rivals, had a brief courtesy meeting at Hisar Club. The encounter occurred coincidentally as both had separate meetings nearby. Jai Prakash walked across after learning of Singh’s presence. They interacted briefly but avoided media. Singh later termed it a personal, chance meeting. Notably, he had quit the BJP after electoral setbacks.

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Minister’s visit exposes PGIMS crisis

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Rohtak: The surprise inspection by Health Minister Arti Singh Rao at PGIMS drew wide public attention, exposing shortages of medicines and long queues at registration and blood sample centres. While these issues highlighted gaps in patient care, the visit also prompted the medical fraternity to raise a more pressing concern — the acute shortage of doctors, with 41% of regular posts lying vacant at PGIMS, even as patient numbers continue to rise every year.

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SDM leads cleanliness drive

Ambala: Sub-Divisional Magistrate (Ambala Cantonment) Kanika Goyal surprised many by personally leading a sanitation drive in her office soon after assuming charge. Seeing the SDM herself operating a floor sweeping machine, employees joined in, cleaning various rooms. She directed staff to prioritise cleanliness and make it a daily routine to ensure a hygienic environment for visitors to various departments.

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Hooda camp skips yatra

Karnal: The ‘Sadbhav Yatra’ led by former Hisar MP and Congress leader Brijendra Singh passed through Karnal district, drawing participation from workers and residents raising slogans of unity and brotherhood. However, former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda’s faction stayed away. Senior party leaders said the absence highlights ongoing factionalism within the Haryana Congress.

Garland snaps amid chaos

Faridabad: A chaotic scene unfolded at a rally when local leaders jostled to be photographed with Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on stage, causing a ceremonial garland to snap mid-event. The incident triggered confusion and laughter among the audience. Order was restored shortly, but the episode has since gone viral, drawing mixed reactions over political stage management.