Haryana Diary: Road to recovery

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar’s three-day visit to the district recently brought some relief to residents with regard to the dilapidated condition of internal roads. - File photo



Mahendragarh: Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar’s three-day visit to the district recently brought some relief to residents with regard to the dilapidated condition of internal roads. The authorities swung into action and carried out repair and patch work of potholed roads that fall on the CM’s route. Local residents had been raising the issue for long, but in vain. The CM’s visit resolved the issue to some extent.

NGT deadline looms

Faridabad: The ongoing month-long protest by residents of Riwazpur and neighbouring villages in the district against the proposed waste-dumping site near the village has pushed the local authorities in a corner as the matter remains unresolved and the NGT deadline looming for setting up an alternative waste processing plants. Any delay beyond June 30 may invite action from the NGT, which may impose heavy penalty on the MC if it continues to dump waste at the present site in Bandhwari village, according to sources.

Going back on word

Rohtak: The BJP-JJP regime is under fire on rising unemployment, frequent instances of paper leaks and alleged discrimination with youth in government jobs. Opposition leaders point out that while the condition of duration of Haryana domicile has been reduced from 15 years to five years, candidates from other states are being given additional weightage on socio-economic grounds. “The state government has claimed that local youth will be given preference in jobs, but they are being denied their due share,” they claim.

A bumpy ride

Panipat: People of the city are forced to ride on bumpy roads. Recently, the PWD B&R constructed Assandh road and the MC a road from NH-44 to Angel Mall, the main entry road of Sector 11/12. However, manhole covers are higher than the level of the roads at several places on both roads, leading to accidents. City MLA Pramod Vij and Rahul Narwal, MC Commissioner, recently inspected the road and directed the engineering wing to maintain the level of the road. Residents claim that crores of rupees have been spent on constructing roads, but the authorities must maintain them.

A divided front

Ambala: After the Karnataka election, upbeat Congress leaders have claimed that they are ready and will win the byelection of the Ambala Lok Sabha seat. However, factionalism continues to haunt the party. The Lok Sabha seat recently fell vacant due to the demise of MP Rattan Lal Kataria. At a recent event, a senior Congress leader had a tough time explaining the absence of leaders belonging to the Hooda group. He said a message was given to all workers and leaders, but everybody was busy with their respective responsibilities and duties.

A put-off for grooms

Hisar: Residents of Satrod village have lamented that those seeking grooms for their daughters turn away from the village due to poor sanitation and infrastructure, like broken streets and roads. The streets are unmotorable and the water supply and sewerage system has almost collapsed, they claimed during a meeting with the mayor, Gautam Sardana, to discuss the setting up of a garbage segregation centre at the village. The mayor, however, evaded a reply, asserting that they should not deviate from the main topic of discussion, which was the setting up of the segregation centre.

Contributed by: Ravinder Saini, Bijendra Ahlawat, Sunit Dhawan, Mukesh Tandon, Nitish Sharma, Deepender Deswal

