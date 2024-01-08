Haryana Diary: ‘Sadhbudhi Yagya’ in Panipat

Panipat: AAP leaders along with members of various social organisations, including Sarvjatiya Panchayat, Haryana Vyapar Mandal Samiti, Palika Bazar Association and others, held a 'Sadhbudhi Yagya' at Constitution Chowk. Party members also demanded an inquiry into all Bills passed during the tenure of the previous General House and the properties of the Mayor, Senior Deputy Mayor, Deputy Mayor and the councillors.

Hopes pinned on new drive

Karnal: Without having an organisational base at the district and block level across the state, the Congress has pinned its hopes on the newly launched ‘Ghar Ghar Congress campaign’ by former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda and state Congress president Udai Bhan on January 1 at Karnal. This campaign aims at reaching out to every household and mobilising voters in favour of the party by highlighting the works done by the previous Congress government and also the failures of the BJP-JJP coalition government on different issues. Hooda and Bhan are hopeful that the campaign will help revive its fortunes and form the next government in the state.

Rohtak gets lion’s share

Rohtak: Rohtak has got a lion’s share in the recently constituted BJP organisational setup in the state. Of the 23 state office-bearers of the party, six are from Rohtak. As per political analysts, the ruling party is keen to corner the Leader of Opposition, Bhupinder Singh Hooda, in his stronghold. Hence, a local leader, Satish Nandal, who has contested Assembly elections against Hooda, has been made the state vice-president. Manish Grover, a former minister who was earlier a vice-president, has been relieved. He is likely to get a bigger responsibility in the party organisation.

Vying for ticket

Rewari: Former MP and BJP’s parliamentary board member Sudha Yadav has also staked her claim to the party ticket for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. “Both seats — Gurugram and Bhiwani-Mahendragarh — are good, but final call in this respect will be taken by the party high command. I have no problem with any of the seats,” said Sudha while talking to mediapersons here. Sudha was elected an MP as a BJP candidate on the Mahendragarh seat in 1999. By seeking the ticket from Gurugram, she is also taking on Union Minister Rao Inderjit, who is at present MP from there.

At odds on encroachment

Faridabad: A tricky situation marked a function attended by two senior leaders of the ruling BJP here recently. While the local MLA spoke about removal of all encroachments in the Sector 15 market, a senior leader of the party appeared not to agree with the demand when he claimed that the vendors should be provided alternative arrangements before being shifted. Occupying the footpath and parking in the Sector 15 market is not possible without political patronage, remarked a resident.

Critic turns supporter

Ambala: Usually a critic of the government and functioning of officials, Bhartiya Kisan Union (Charuni) chief Gurnam Singh open-heartedly appreciated the efforts made by C Jayasharadha, SDM, Naraingarh, in getting the dues of sugarcane farmers cleared. The SDM holds the additional charge of the CEO of Naraingarh Sugar Mills Limited, a private entity, being run under the government’s supervision. The farmer leader said the SDM had efficiently handled the operations and they were hopeful that she would continue raising the concerns of the farmers effectively.

