Haryana Diary: Sampat’s remarks spark speculation

Rohtak: Congress leader Sampat Singh’s address during INLD’s Samman Rally held here on Thursday not only surprised many but also sparked speculation. While praising Abhay Singh Chautala, he called upon the gathering to strengthen Abhay to further promote the ideology of Devi Lal. In a subtle yet pointed critique, Singh refrained from naming anyone but appeared to take a dig at his own party leaders, stating that they felt uneasy as people began joining the INLD. His remarks later became talk of the town.

Advertisement

No end to farmers’ woes

Ambala: Despite having no solution in hand to resolve the problems regarding moisture and lifting being faced by the farmers during paddy procurement, the leaders of both ruling and Opposition parties continue to make visits to different grain markets. The leaders pose with grain in their hands along with their supporters, interact with farmers and leave after making no visible impact. While the politicians aim to earn some brownie points, the farmers continue to wait for their produce to be procured and lifted on time.

Advertisement

Rohtak rally kindles hope in Yamunanagar

Yamunanagar: The Indian National Lok Dal’s annual rally in Rohtak marking the birth anniversary of late Devi Lal, has stirred excitement far beyond the host city—reaching as far as Yamunanagar. Once a stronghold under the leadership of late Om Prakash Chautala, the northern district’s party workers and leaders felt a renewed spark of hope witnessing the massive turnout. Thousands of supporters, led by Dilbag Singh, a close relative (samdhi) of party chief Abhay Chautala, converged to pay tribute. Despite holding just two seats in the 90-member Assembly, the resounding success of the rally in Jat-dominated Rohtak sent a clear message across Haryana’s political corridors: the INLD spirit is very much alive, rekindling aspirations and energy even 200 km away in Yamunanagar.

Advertisement

Demolition turns political issue

Panipat: The breaking of a wall and factory shed of a renowned industry on Swastika road by the officials of the Municipal Corporation has become a high-profile political issue in Panipat. It was rumoured that two Congress leaders, who have lost elections, a ruling party leader and others have a partnership in 16,000 sq.m of land near this industry on Swastika road. To sell their plots at high rates, the walls and factory shed were broken to widen the road. It is claimed that the matter has been resolved amicably, but it became a centre of discussion. So, ruling party leader Pramod Vij as well as Congress leader Varinder Shah ‘Bulle Shah’ had to clarify that they have no role in this issue.