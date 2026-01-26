Haryana Diary: Scribes at receiving end

Chandigarh: Accredited journalists seem to be at the receiving end in Haryana. The reason: The online accreditation system, launched with much fanfare by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini almost a month ago, is yet to get on track, leaving scribes fuming. If that is the fate of the online initiative for journalists, one can well imagine the fate of other IT initiatives of the BJP government for the common man, rues a scribe who wanted to apply online for his accreditation. No wonder, the Opposition keeps targeting the IT-savvy BJP government for its “failed” IT initiatives!

Executive Engineer touches MLA’s feet, video goes viral

Panipat: A video of an Executive Engineer of the local Municipal Corporation touching city MLA’s feet recently went viral on various social media groups. The video was of a programme held in Panipat city wherein Panipat (Urban) MLA Pramod Vij was addressing the gathering and Mayor Komal Saini and Ward 20 councillor Tarun Gandhi were seated on the stage. Municipal Corporation Executive Engineer Gopal Kalawat was also seen. In the video, MLA Vij praises the functioning of the Executive Engineer and Kalawat is seen coming forward and touching the MLA’s feet. The incident has become a point of gossip in the city.

War of words hits functioning of Sikh gurdwara committee

Kurukshetra: The war of words between Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (HSGMC) chief Jagdish Singh Jhinda and co-opted member Baljit Singh Daduwal and their respective supporters is getting shriller. Both groups accuse each other of hampering the functioning of the HSGMC. With the committee lying divided into factions, development works in the shrines and educational institutions under the committee have come to a standstill.

Honour for farmer gives boost to natural farming

Rewari: A local farmer, Yashpal Khola, being invited as a special guest for the upcoming Republic Day Parade and a three-day stay at the Rashtrapati Bhavan made the headlines recently. Khola, a resident of Kanwali village in Rewari district, will be honoured by President Droupadi Murmu for his notable contribution to natural farming. The honour being accorded to the farmer has given a boost to natural farming initiatives. Stating that the honour was a big achievement for the district, Rewari Deputy Commissioner Abhishek Meena said this recognition from the President would provide a new national identity to the natural farming movement and inspire farmers across the country to move forward in this direction.