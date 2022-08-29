Haryana Diary: Sonali Phogat's social media followers irk kin

Hisar: The death of BJP leader Sonali Phogat, who was popular on social media platforms due to her entertaining videos, drew huge interest of her followers. However, excessive coverage irked her family members, especially during the cremation ceremony. Some members were visibly upset with the intrusion of her followers at the time of her last rites. A group of social media followers, who kept questioning a family member of Sonali at her farmhouse, were even turned away.

Praised by Panipat MP, shifted by govt

Panipat: Frequent transfers of the commissioners of the Panipat Municipal Corporation (MC) have become the talk of the town. The MC is always in news due to alleged corrupt practices of the officials. Eight commissioners have been transferred in 42 months. Yashendra Singh replaced RK Singh as the Commissioner around two and a half months ago. Interestingly, BJP MP Sanjay Bhatia had praised Yashendra’s functioning on Thursday, but was then transferred from Panipat a day after the MP’s praise. Now, 2010-batch IAS officer Shyam Lal Poonia has been appointed as the Commissioner.

PM Modi reprimands Faridabad MLA

Faridabad: One of the MLAs from the district had to face embarrassment after a reported reprimand by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the inauguration of a private hospital here recently. It is revealed that the MLA, who was among the selected few present at the helipad, attempted to touch Modi’s feet when the PM alighted the helicopter. According to sources, the MLA was immediately admonished by him, who told him not to indulge in such acts.

BJP leaders face disappointment

Mahendragarh: Local BJP leaders faced disappointment at a meeting of the District Public Relations and Grievances Redress Committee when they urged Agriculture Minister JP Dalal, who was chairing the meeting, to suspend an official, alleging that he had indulged in corrupt practices. The minister, instead of fulfilling their demand, asked the Deputy Commissioner to get an FIR lodged against the said official if sufficient evidence was found. It is for the second time that the leaders raised the issue of corrupt practices at the meeting, but did not get the expected result.

Complaints pour in at Janata Darbar

Ambala: The number of complainants at the Janata Darbar held by Home Minister Anil Vij is increasing every week. Most of the complaints remain related to the Police Department. Though the minister has repeatedly asked the top officials to improve the image of the department and expedite the disposal of cases, it seems that the things at the ground level are yet to change. Residents alleged police inaction in cases including assault, murder, rape, fraud and dowry deaths.

