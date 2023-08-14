 Haryana Diary: Speculation over Aarti’s political ambition : The Tribune India

Union Minister Rao Inderjit Singh’s daughter Aarti Rao during her recent visit to Narnaul city added fuel to the speculation that she might contest the Assembly elections in 2024 from Narnaul. File photo



Mahendragarh: Union Minister Rao Inderjit Singh’s daughter Aarti Rao during her recent visit to Narnaul city added fuel to the speculation that she might contest the Assembly elections in 2024 from Narnaul. While interacting with mediapersons, she said she belongs to a political family and will make all efforts to contest elections.

Streetlights get the limelight

Panipat: Non-functional streetlights in the city have always remained a political issue here. During a uncanny protest, a social activist and BJP leader, along with his associates, covered a non-functional streetlight in Ward No. 4 with black cloth and put a garland on it. The video went viral on social media. But 50 minutes after his protest, he received a call from MC officials informing that the lights had been repaired. He alleged that 70 per cent of the streetlights in the city are non-functional.

Congress leaders in dilemma

Hisar: Congress leaders have frequently been organising public meetings and rallies in various parts of the state. While former CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda is organising the Vipaksh Aapke Samaksh programme in Hisar on August 20, another party faction, comprising Kumari Selja, Randeep Singh Surjewala and Kiran Choudhary, has been mobilising supporters for a Jan Akrosh rally in Bhiwani on August 21. Though these programmes will energise party workers, politicians who owe allegiance to one party leader or the other are in a dilemma over whether to display their loyalty, for they would have to choose the programme to attend.

Taken by surprise

Yamunanagar: Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Singh Chautala was taken by surprise when residents complained to him about damaged roads. He had actually received positive feedback earlier regarding the condition of roads in the district. Recently, when he arrived to attend a party programme in the district, he came to know about the bad condition of the roads here. He assured people that the roads would be repaired soon.

Abhay’s attempt to revive party fortunes

Karnal: With an aim of regaining INLD’s lost ground in the state, the party’s lone MLA, Abhay Singh Chautala, is on a padyatra across all 90 Assembly segments. He started the yatra at Nuh’s Singar village on February 24. During his Karnal visit, several people joined INLD. The yatra has also fired up party workers, who have been waiting to taste power for the last 20 years. Abhay’s son Arjun and sister-in-law Sunaina are also participating in the yatra to boost the morale of party workers

Communal violence a political opportunity

Gurugram: Clashes in Nuh have come across as political opportunity for many. On an average, 20 requests are filed by political leaders and social workers every day with local police and administration, seeking permission to visit and meet residents and shopkeepers there. Some of them even want to organise events like plantation drives to promote peace.

