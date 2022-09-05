Haryana Diary: Sunday meetings irk employees

Faridabad: The decision to hold official meetings or programmes on Sundays or on other holidays may be a normal affair for the top authorities, but it seems to be causing inconvenience to officials and employees working at the local level. “The top authorities just have to pass an order, but the real groundwork and responsibility falls on lower and middle-rung officials. We have to arrange everything related with the meetings and this consumes our weekly offs or other holidays, which are meant for unwinding or resting after five or six days of hectic work,’’ saiys an official on the condition of anonymity. The holding of District Grievances and Redressal Committee meetings is one such example that has become routine for top authorities, despite the inconvenience caused to junior staff in the administration,” rues another employee.

Competition to take credit for road

Yamunanagar: After the local administration announced that the construction work of the Yamunanagar-Radaur-Kurukshetra road would be started soon in the area falling in Yamunanagar district, leaders of several political parties and non-political organisations have reportedly started taking credit, saying that they raised voice against the government and the local administration for the construction of this road and their hard work had paid off. Many portions of the road, including a stretch falling in Radaur town, are badly damaged. Shopkeepers of Radaur town, farmers of the area under the banner of the Bhartiya Kisan Union, leaders of several political parties and other non-political organisations, with the help of people of the area, protested and blocked this road several times demanding the re-construction of this road.

MC in headline for wrong reasons

Panipat: The Municipal Corporation (MC), Panipat, has always stayed in the news over charges of corruption, besides other issues. Now, the MC has again grabbed headlines for alleged corruption in the sub-division of properties in Model Town and correction of bills. Almost all councillors and Mayor Avneet Kaur are of the ruling BJP party. BJP leader and former Mayor Bhupender Singh raised the corruption issue and handed over the memorandum to his daughter Mayor Avneet Kaur, seeking a Vigilance inquiry. Only time will tell whether action would be initiated against the accused officials or the file of inquiry be suppressed under political pressure. Notably, the street light scam was raised by MLA Pramoda Vij in 2019, but where the file went or what came out of the inquiry, no one has the answer.