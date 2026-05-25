Haryana Diary: Tea, talks and public connect

Karnal: Karnal MLA Jagmohan Anand resumed his weekly “Chai Pe Charcha” at Nehru Place market on Sunday, personally preparing tea while hearing public grievances. Residents raised civic and personal issues during the interaction. The event also saw senior citizens entertaining the crowd with jokes and songs. Anand said the initiative, launched after he became MLA, aims to maintain direct public connect after a brief three-week pause.

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HAU pushes austerity drive

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Hisar: Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agricultural University has directed its staff to adopt austerity and fuel-saving measures following the Prime Minister’s economic appeal. Employees have been advised to minimise petrol and diesel vehicle use, prefer electric vehicles and public transport, and hold meetings online. The university also encouraged staff to walk or cycle to work, while unnecessary official travel

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will now require prior approval.

BJP keeps cadre poll-ready

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Ambala: The BJP organised a two-day ‘Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Training Mega Camp’ in Ambala to strengthen its cadre despite recent civic poll completion. Around 150 workers and leaders attended sessions on party ideology, outreach programmes, social media handling, booth management and government achievements. Party leaders said the BJP believes in staying “election ready” through regular training and organisational activities.