Haryana Diary: Tussle over 'Modi Hatao' posters

Haryana Diary: Tussle over 'Modi Hatao' posters

The political tussle between the ruling party and the Opposition has reached the ground.



Faridabad: The political tussle between the ruling party and the Opposition has reached the ground. With several posters removed by the police and ruling party activists in the past few days, it is claimed that these posters have been put up by activists and supporters of the AAP, which is reported to be active on this issue in the national capital after a recent drive was witnessed in some parts of Delhi. Claiming that protest is a democratic right, a local leader of the AAP said the drive would be intensified if the ruling party doesn’t stop the ‘persecution’ of leaders of the opposition parties.

Women councillors’ kin attend meetings

Karnal: Despite efforts of the state government to encourage the elected women councillors to attend official meetings, their representatives can often be witnessed at Karnal MC House meetings. So, it's they who highlight the ward-specific demands, instead of the elected councillors. Women councillors want their kin to be allowed to discuss ward-related issues, arguing they are better acquainted with the development and other works in their wards. During the last meeting, there was a heated argument between a councillor and a male representative of one of the women councillors over his presence in the House.

BJP leader working as de facto legislator

Rohtak: BJP leader and former state minister Manish Grover has been working as the de facto legislator of Rohtak. Though Grover had lost the last Assembly elections and does not have any constitutional or government post as of now, he has been attending official meetings, hearing grievances of people and claiming to get their problems resolved. A recent statement issued by his office maintained that Grover took cognisance of residents’ complaints about bad roads in the city, spoke to the officials concerned and gave the assurance that the roads would be repaired soon. The former minister is frequently invited to events at PGIMS, MDU and other institutions owing to his proximity to the Chief Minister, much to the chagrin of the sitting Congress MLA.

BJP MP questions sports policy of govt

Mahendragarh: The BJP-JJP coalition government claims its sports policy to be the best for players but BJP MP from Bhiwani-Mahendragarh Dharambir Singh demanded an amendment in the policy during the 69th Senior National Women Kabaddi Championship. He said players from Haryana used to represent Rajasthan in order to secure government jobs there. Unfortunately, since the Haryana Government offers no such provision to the state players, there is a need for amendment, he added.

Resentment over functioning of civic body

Ambala: Urban Local Bodies Minister Kamal Gupta, who recently held a review meeting here, found himself in a tricky situation when some residents reached the meeting venue and marked their resentment over the MC functioning, no-dues certificates and non-cooperative attitude of officials. After narrating their grievances to the minister and criticising officials for their lackadaisical attitude, the residents said that instead of giving false assurances, the BJP leaders must check the ground reality.

JJP leader blames Hooda for alliance ‘failure’

Hisar: JJP leader Digvijay Chautala triggered a controversy by stating that the JJP had tried to strike a post-poll alliance with the Congress after the previous Assembly elections, blaming former CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda for aborting the attempt. Political observers believe it seemed to be an attempt on the part of the JJP to justify their decision to side with the BJP. It may be recalled that when Dushyant Chautala went to Uchana after the Assembly polls and asked a gathering for suggestions about forming an alliance with the BJP, a section had waved in the negative.

Contributed by Parveen Arora, Sunit Dhawan, Ravinder Saini, Nitish Sharma, Bijendra Ahlawat, Deepender Deswal

