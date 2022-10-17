Haryana diary: War of words between Congress leaders

Rohtak: War of words between leaders of different sections within the Congress party continues with MLA from Badli (Jhajjar) Kuldeep Vatsa and former minister Krishan Murti Hooda unleashing verbal attacks on each other. Vatsa said leaders like Krishan Murti, who raised voice against the party’s state leadership, should be shown the door. Hitting back at him, Krishan Murti said, “Vatsa had not entered politics when I became a minister in the then Bhajan Lal-led state government three decades ago. Moreover, I have served on various key posts in the party organisation and have also been a delegate for over 40 years, so Vatsa has no moral right to criticise me and even our senior leader Kiran Choudhry who leaves no stone unturned to strengthen the party.” Notably, Vatsa is loyalist of former CM Bhupinder Hooda, while Krishan Murti belongs to Kumari Selja’s camp.

‘Politics’ over grievance committee meeting

Faridabad: An attempt to raise a civic problem by an MLA of the Opposition party seems to have taken a political angle, with the CM, who now heads the District Grievances and Redressal Committee. He disapproved of the move by the MLA, claiming that the committee here was meant to address the issues raised by the common man and not the MLA, as the latter had other platforms such as the State Assembly to take up their problems. However, Neeraj Sharma, Congress MLA from NIT, claimed it to be a political move aimed at silencing critics, as the issue raised by him was not personal, but related to residents of his Assembly segment and it exposed the failure of the government machinery to tackle a civic issue even after two years.” Why are then the MLAs invited to the meeting when they are expected to keep mum on public interest matters,”? asked Mohan Dhillon, a political activist.

Depts ‘scared’ of Vigilance raid

Yamunanagar: A team of the State Vigilance Bureau, Karnal, has arrested District Transport Officer-cum-Secretary, Regional Transport Authority, Yamunanagar, and four collection agents for allegedly providing safe passage for overloading of heavy vehicles for monetary gains. The team of the SVB also recovered bribe money of Rs 66.93 lakh, including Rs 30 lakh from the DTO, from the possession of all five accused. Such corrupt practices continue in some other departments of the district too. After the arrest of the DTO and collection agents, staffers of some other departments are scared. They fear that the SVB may also conduct raids in their departments over corrupt practices.

SYL issue takes centre stage

Rohtak: The SYL has remained an election issue in Haryana for decades. Ahead of the Adampur poll, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has come under fire over its pro-Punjab stance on the SYL. Rohtak MP Dr Arvind Sharma has remarked that Delhi and Punjab leaders of AAP had no right to seek votes in Haryana as they had clearly refused the SYL water to the state. In a recent statement, Sharma lambasted the Punjab Government for not going ahead with the construction of the SYL canal despite orders of the apex court.

#jhajjar #rohtak