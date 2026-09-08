Haryana dismisses 30 more sanitation workers, eight suspended

The Haryana government on Tuesday dismissed 30 more sanitation workers and suspended 8 regular workers, even as the strike has now entered its 34th day.

The workers have been on strike since August 6, demanding the regularisation of their services.

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So far, the Urban Local Bodies Department (ULBD) has dismissed 62 contractual workers and suspended 10 regular workers. Most of them are office-bearers of the sanitation workers' union and were recently booked in criminal cases for obstructing garbage lifting in districts.

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It is the first time such a large-scale action has been taken against striking employees in Haryana.

Among the dismissed employees on Tuesday, 10 were from Panipat and 20 from Bahadurgarh. Three were women.

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The government had earlier given the striking sanitation workers time until September 5 to rejoin, failing which legal and disciplinary action would be taken. From September 7 onwards, the ULBD started issuing dismissal orders.

A total of 13,091 sanitation workers on the Palika Rolls (contractual workers) have been on strike in Haryana since August 6. Supporting them, 3,418 regular sanitation workers joined them as well, crippling garbage collection.

Heaps of municipal waste have accumulated along roads in cities across the state. Most of the local bodies are lifting garbage at night. Meanwhile, the threat of suspension or dismissal has worked, as a total of 387 workers joined back to work on September 7. The remaining workers have extended the strike till September 9.

On September 7, Commissioner and Secretary, Urban Local Bodies Department, Ashok Meena, issued orders granting a risk allowance of Rs 2,000 per month to all Palika Roll sanitation workers (contractual staff). However, it would be payable to employees who are currently attending to their duties and to striking employees, with effect from their resuming their duties.

Minister for Urban Local Bodies Department, Vipul Goel, said that sanitation workers will be provided job security under the Haryana Contractual Employees (Security of Service) Act, 2024, while the total monthly payment of eligible sanitation workers who have completed more than 10 years of service has been increased from Rs 20,590 to Rs 25,560.

The Cabinet Minister also appealed to the sanitation workers to return to work at the earliest and ensure their active participation in strengthening the state's sanitation system.

Workers to extend strike

Naresh Shastri, President, Nagar Palika Karamchari Sangh, Haryana, said the strike will be extended further. “On September 10, 11 and 12, we are organizing district-level panchayats (agitations). On September 13, we will organize a state-level agitation, ‘Jan Nyay Panchayat’, in Kurukshetra. The decision on further extension of the strike will be taken there.”

He added that two of their workers had died during the agitation.