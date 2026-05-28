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Home / Haryana / Haryana districts get relief from intense heatwave after western disturbance brings rainfall

Haryana districts get relief from intense heatwave after western disturbance brings rainfall

A red alert has been issued for May 28 and 29, warning of strong storms

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Deepender Deswal
Tribune News Service
Hisar/Bhiwani, Updated At : 08:54 PM May 28, 2026 IST
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Several parts of Haryana found relief from intense heatwave after rainfall and thunderstorm. (tribune photo)
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A western disturbance that resulted in rains coupled with thunderstorm brought sudden and unexpected relief from the intense heatwave conditions across various districts of the region on Thursday evening.

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Strong dust-laden winds, blowing at speeds of 40 to 50 kmph, swept through Hisar, Bhiwani, Charkhi Dadri, Nuh, Rewari, Fatehabad and Sirsa districts during the afternoon which were followed by light rain accompanied by thunderstorm in Hisar, Bhiwani, Charkhi Dadri, Rewari, Nuh, Jhajjar and Mahendragarh districts.

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According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), similar weather conditions are likely to continue on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, with possibilities of dust storms and rainfall. Maximum temperatures are expected to decline between May 29 and 31.

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A red alert has been issued for May 28 and 29, warning of strong storms with wind speeds ranging between 70 and 90 kmph.

Department of Agricultural Meteorology of the Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agricultural University (HAU) Hisar said besides the dust strom and thunderstorm, light rainfall is also likely at some places, while moderate to heavy rainfall may occur at isolated locations.

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In Hisar, 26 power feeders reportedly broke down following the storm. Preliminary estimates indicated that over 70 electricity poles were damaged in the circle, while more than 30 trees were uprooted, according to Forest Department officials.

The IMD however said changed weather condition resulted in drop in maximum temperatures. According to reports, some places reported hails along with rain in Siwani in Bhiwani district, Jhojhu Kalan in Dadri district, Narnaund and Sadalpur in Hisar district.

An orange alert has been issued for May 30, with forecasts of thunderstorms and rain accompanied by winds of 50 to 60 kmph. Weather conditions are expected to clear from May 31 onwards.

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