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Home / Haryana / Haryana docs body seeks CM’s intervention against proposed action against Hisar Civil Surgeon, 6 doctors

Haryana docs body seeks CM’s intervention against proposed action against Hisar Civil Surgeon, 6 doctors

It further requested the CM to expedite the recruitment and promotion of doctors and other healthcare personnel to address the acute manpower shortage in the state

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Deepender Deswal
Tribune News Service
Hisar, Updated At : 07:38 PM Jul 20, 2026 IST
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Hisar Civil Hospital. Tribune photo
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Haryana Civil Medical Services (HCMS) Association has sought the intervention of Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini against the proposed disciplinary proceedings against seven doctors, including the Civil Surgeon of the Civil Hospital, Hisar, initiated by the state Health Department.

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In a representation to the Chief Minister, HCMS Association demanded the withdrawal of the proposed chargesheets, calling them “irrational and arbitrary”. The association also urged the CM to direct the National Health Mission (NHM), Haryana, and all supervisory teams to adopt a supportive, corrective and capacity-building approach instead of a punitive one. It further requested the CM to expedite the recruitment and promotion of doctors and other healthcare personnel to address the acute manpower shortage in the state.

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In its written submission, HCMSA termed the NHM authorities’ action “vindictive” rather than an “administrative corrective measure”.

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“The SARTHAK team visit appears to have adopted a fault-finding approach instead of the globally accepted principle of supportive supervision. The purpose of such visits should be to identify deficiencies, provide technical guidance, facilitate corrective measures and allow reasonable time for improvement — not to initiate disciplinary proceedings at the very first instance,” the submission stated.

Expressing concern over the proposed action based on observations made by the SARTHAK team, HCMSA said it believes in accountability and transparent monitoring.

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“However, accountability must always be fair, objective and based on ground realities. Punitive action taken without considering the severe systemic constraints faced by government doctors neither improves governance nor strengthens public healthcare. In such circumstances, holding individual doctors solely responsible for systemic gaps is unjust,” the letter stated.

It added that the chargesheets issued for issues linked to staff shortages, infrastructure gaps and fund limitations are not based on ground realities. The entire cadre perceives this as a vindictive action, it said.

The association pointed out that the health system in Haryana is functioning under extraordinary stress. Around 1,000 posts of Medical Officers (MOs), nearly 200 posts of Senior Medical Officers (SMOs) and about 20 posts of Chief Medical Officers/Principal Medical Officers (CMOs/PMOs) — accounting for about 50 per cent of the total posts — remain vacant.

It further stated that doctors are managing multiple institutions, administrative responsibilities, emergency services and several national health programmes simultaneously. These challenges are aggravated by shortages of supporting health manpower, infrastructure, medicines, equipment and financial resources.

State HCMSA president Dr Anil Yadav said in the letter that holding individual doctors responsible for deficiencies arising from systemic limitations is neither just nor administratively sustainable. “Such actions have created resentment and have seriously affected the morale of the entire medical fraternity,” he stated. He also raised issues related to ACPs, promotions, entitled allowances and other benefits.

“Doctors who served the state tirelessly during Covid, disease outbreaks, floods and other public health emergencies now feel demoralised and insecure,” he added.

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