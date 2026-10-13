Haryana: Doctor stresses early PCOS diagnosis at Karnal women’s college

Dr Ganesh Dass DAV College of Education for Women, Karnal, recently organised a PCOS awareness programme to sensitise students on women’s reproductive health, hormonal balance and the importance of preventive healthcare.

Held under the guidance of principal Rakesh Sandhu, the programme featured a session by Dr Swati Kumari, consultant obstetrician and gynaecologist, laparoscopic surgeon and infertility specialist. She spoke about polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), commonly referred to as PCOD.

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Dr Kumari explained that PCOS was a common hormonal and metabolic condition affecting women of reproductive age. She highlighted the importance of recognising its symptoms and seeking timely medical advice.

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She discussed common symptoms, including irregular or missed menstrual periods, acne, excessive facial hair, hair thinning and fertility-related difficulties. She also explained the role of hormonal imbalance and insulin resistance in PCOS, drawing attention to its association with an increased risk of type-2 diabetes and other metabolic complications.

Clarifying that symptoms and their severity varied from person to person, she emphasised that appropriate medical evaluation was essential for an accurate diagnosis and effective management.

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Emphasising the importance of a healthy lifestyle, Dr Kumari recommended a balanced diet, regular physical activity and adequate sleep as key components of PCOS management. She noted that sustainable lifestyle changes could support metabolic health and help manage symptoms.

She added that treatment should be tailored to each woman’s symptoms, health status and reproductive needs. Timely consultation with a qualified healthcare professional could help address menstrual irregularities, skin and hair concerns, and fertility-related issues, she said. She cautioned students against self-medication and unverified remedies, stressing the importance of evidence-based medical care.

Ramanjeet Kaur coordinated the programme.