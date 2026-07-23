Haryana: Early pink bollworm presence puts cotton growers on alert

Early signs of pink bollworm have been detected in Haryana’s cotton belt, prompting agriculture experts to advise farmers to strengthen pest surveillance and adopt scientific monitoring measures to prevent crop losses.

Advertisement

The warning follows a joint survey conducted by officials of the Regional Integrated Pest Management Centre, Faridabad, under the Union Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare, along with the office of the Joint Director Agriculture (Cotton), Sirsa. During the survey, the team inspected cotton fields in Sirsa district and interacted with farmers on Integrated Pest Management practices aimed at reducing pest attacks while limiting dependence on chemical pesticides.

Advertisement

Officials said initial signs of pink bollworm infestation had been observed in some fields. Farmers were advised to install four to five pheromone traps per acre, fitted with cotton pheromone lures, to monitor pest populations and detect infestations at an early stage. For the management of sap-sucking insects, the department recommended the installation of 20 yellow or blue sticky traps per hectare.

Advertisement

To improve field surveillance, demonstration plots equipped with pheromone traps have been established in Sirsa, Fatehabad, Hisar, Hansi, Bhiwani, Charkhi Dadri and Jind districts. Officials said several farmers using pheromone traps had already reported encouraging results in managing pink bollworm.

Growers were also advised to spray only pesticides approved by the Central Insecticides Board and Registration Committee and only when pest populations exceed the prescribed economic threshold level.

Advertisement

The survey team introduced farmers to the National Pest Surveillance System mobile application, which provides real-time information on pest identification, disease diagnosis and crop protection measures, enabling timely intervention and reducing unnecessary pesticide use.

Pink bollworm caused extensive damage to cotton crops in Sirsa during 2023, 2024 and 2025. This year, however, excessive rainfall has emerged as the bigger challenge for cotton growers, damaging fields in several areas.