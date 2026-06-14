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Home / Haryana / Haryana earns Rs 9.68 crore from mining activities in Yamunanagar district

Haryana earns Rs 9.68 crore from mining activities in Yamunanagar district

62 vehicles involved in illegal mining were seized and 17 FIRs were registered against individuals engaged in illegal mining and the unlawful transportation of minerals

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Shiv Kumar Sharma
Tribune News Service
Yamunanagar, Updated At : 12:46 PM Jun 14, 2026 IST
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Illegal mining being carried out in Yamunanagar. File
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The state government has generated revenue of Rs 9.69 crore from mining activities in Yamunanagar district over the past three weeks, from May 21, 2026, to June 14, 2026.

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The information was shared by Deputy Commissioner Preeti during a review meeting with officials in Yamunanagar on measures to curb illegal mining in the district.

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She said that 62 vehicles involved in illegal mining were seized and 17 FIRs were registered against individuals engaged in illegal mining and the unlawful transportation of minerals during the period.

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At the meeting, the Deputy Commissioner directed all SDMs, officials of the Mines and Geology Department, the District Development and Panchayat Officer (DDPO), the Regional Transport Authority (RTA), and the Water Services Department to closely monitor illegal mining activities and conduct regular inspections to prevent violations.

She instructed officials to thoroughly investigate fake e-Ravannas, register FIRs against those involved in illegal mining, and seize vehicles used in such activities. She also directed authorities to carefully verify all documents related to the individuals and vehicles caught in illegal mining to ensure effective legal action.

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“CCTV cameras, electricity and other essential equipment should be properly installed at checkpoints in mining zones. Vehicles should be stopped and inspected under CCTV surveillance,” DC Preeti said.

She directed police officials to strengthen deployment at sensitive checkpoints and increase the frequency of mobile patrols. Officials of the Water Services Department were also asked to take action against anyone found carrying out illegal mining in riverbed areas.

The Deputy Commissioner further directed officials of the Haryana State Pollution Control Board and the Sales Tax Department to take action against closed stone crushers and screening plants if they were found operating illegally.

“I have directed all departments, including mining, RTA, sales tax and police, to take coordinated action against vehicles involved in illegal mining and the illegal transportation of minerals,” she said.

She added that sarpanches would be held accountable for any illegal mining activities detected on panchayat land.

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