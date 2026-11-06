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Home / Haryana / Haryana: ED searches 10 sites in liquor syndicate case

Haryana: ED searches 10 sites in liquor syndicate case

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Sanjay Yadav
Our Correspondent
Gurugram, Updated At : 01:17 AM Nov 06, 2026 IST
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The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has intensified its probe into an alleged foreign liquor syndicate accused of evading taxes worth crores of rupees. The directorate conducted searches at 10 locations across Delhi-NCR, Haryana and Punjab on November 3 and 4.

During the two-day operation, the ED’s Gurugram Zonal Office seized Rs 11 lakh in cash, besides crucial documents and digital records related to the purchase and sale of liquor. The agency suspects that the syndicate generated proceeds of crime exceeding Rs 10 crore through the illegal sale of imported foreign liquor.

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The money-laundering investigation is linked to ‘The Theka’, a licensed liquor vend in Gurugram, reportedly owned by Ankush Goyal and his partners.

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3,921 cases seized without holograms, tracking strips

According to the ED, the case stems from a complaint by Excise Department officials, following the seizure of 3,921 cases and 176 bottles of imported foreign liquor from the vend on December 9, 2025. The liquor was allegedly found without mandatory holograms and Track & Trace strips. A separate FIR was also registered by the Haryana Police against members of the syndicate for their alleged involvement in the sale of spurious liquor.

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The investigation revealed that the liquor was imported into India through government-recognised companies. The syndicate allegedly misused the Bond-to-Bond Transfer system, which allows liquor to be transferred between states without payment of customs and excise duties at the time of transfer.

For this purpose, separate companies were allegedly set up in Haryana and Goa/Maharashtra, with the required customs licences and documents. After making payments to foreign liquor suppliers through banking channels, the consignments were transferred to bonded warehouses in Haryana, an ED official said.

The agency further found that after securing liquor licences for 2025-27, the syndicate allegedly devised a plan to procure and sell imported liquor without mandatory holograms and Track & Trace strips to maximise profits.

Between June and November 2025, it allegedly procured more than one lakh bottles of imported foreign liquor.

The liquor was then sold through 'The Theka' as legitimate stock without payment of applicable customs duty, VAT, other taxes and permit fees. The syndicate allegedly earned margins of 20-25% from these sales, generating proceeds of crime exceeding Rs 10 crore, the official said.

Further investigation is underway.

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