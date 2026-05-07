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Home / Haryana / Haryana Edu Minister asks all districts to adopt Kaithal’s ‘Stumble Lab’ initiative

Haryana Edu Minister asks all districts to adopt Kaithal’s ‘Stumble Lab’ initiative

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Sunit Dhawan
Tribune News Service
Kaithal, Updated At : 10:17 PM May 07, 2026 IST
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Education Minister Mahipal Dhanda endorses Kaithal’s ‘Stumble Lab’ learning model in Chandigarh.
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The new learning model, “Stumble Lab”, of the Kaithal district administration, was appreciated by Education Minister Mahipal Dhanda and senior officials of the Education Department. They encouraged all districts across the state to adopt and replicate the initiative to improve students’ learning outcomes.

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The model was presented at a review meeting of the department on Wednesday at the Haryana Civil Secretariat in Chandigarh, which was chaired by Dhanda.

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The meeting was attended by Director Secondary Education Jitender Dahiya, Kaithal Deputy Commissioner Aparajita, State Project Director for the Haryana School Shiksha Pariyojna Parishad (HSSPP) Varsha Khangwal, Joint Director Harpreet Kaur, Dr Mayank Verma, District Education Officers (DEOs) and District Elementary Education Officers (DEEOs) from across Haryana and Stumble Lab team from Kaithal.

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As per the officials, the minister asked DEOs and DEEOs to work and implement this project. The “Stumble Lab” initiative, conceptualised by Deputy Commissioner Aparajita, was inaugurated by Dhanda at Government Girls Senior Secondary School, Pundri. He had announced plans to expand it across the state.

The initiative aims at helping students overcome the fear of failure while promoting curiosity, confidence, mental resilience and independent thinking. During the meeting, Dhanda praised DC Aparajita for conceptualising and successfully implementing the project.

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Explaining the project, Aparajita said the project focused on experiential and activity based education. Under the initiative, the students participate in simple physics experiments, estimation exercises and activities designed to enhance mental ability and creative thinking.

She further informed that a special “curiosity index” would also be used to measure student’s participation in activities. The DC also highlighted that the project had been implemented without any additional financial burden by using existing school resources.

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