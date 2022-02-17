Haryana Education Board facing fund crunch, burden shifted on pupils

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 16

Five private school associations of the state today expressed resentment against the Class VIII board examination “imposed on them”.

The Haryana Progressive Schools Conference (HPSC), Haryana United Schools Association (HUSA), Haryana Private Schools Association (HPSA), Karnal Independent Schools Association (KISA) and Recognized Aided Private Schools Association (RUPSA) held a press conference and said that the board exam was not acceptable to school managements as well as students and their parents.

HPSC vice-president Suresh Chandra said the government’s order was completely against the rules wherein private schools had approached court earlier.

Chandra said schools were not in favour of putting mental and financial burden on the students and their parents in the times of Covid.

The State Education Board, which is facing a financial crisis, was shifting financial burden on the schools and parents by conducting the board examination of Class VIII, he added.

“By fixing a fee of Rs 5,000 in the name of registration per school, Rs 100 for enrollment and Rs 550 for examination fee, the board has made a way of earning money, which is not acceptable to the schools and parents at all. There are about 2,000 private schools in the state. Board charges Rs 5,000 per school, which results in an earning of Rs 1 crore, whereas the Board charging Rs 550 per student from a total estimation of 4.5 lakh students makes a massive earning of nearly Rs 25 crore,” he added.

Referring to the statement issued by Haryana Education Minister Kanwarpal Gujjar in the past where he said that the Class VIII exam wouldn’t be conducted, Chandra said if the board was facing a crunch, students of Class VIII should not be made victims.