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Home / Haryana / Haryana: Education Department issues norms for filing sports infra details on portal

Haryana: Education Department issues norms for filing sports infra details on portal

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Ravinder Saini
Tribune News Service
Rohtak, Updated At : 08:33 AM Jun 29, 2026 IST
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The Department of School Education has issued guidelines for the submission of information on the sports infrastructure portal by government high and senior secondary schools across the state. The department has directed all schools concerned to upload the information by July 9.

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The exercise has been undertaken to create a database of sports infrastructure available in government schools, enabling the department to assess existing facilities and plan future development, said an official of the Education Department. A communiqué has recently been sent to principals/headmasters of all government high and senior secondary schools in this respect.

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The department has categorised the information to be furnished on the portal into two broad categories, including existing sports infrastructure facilities and requirement of new sports infrastructure facilities. The schools have been instructed to provide complete and accurate details under these categories within the stipulated timeframe.

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“To facilitate uniform reporting, the available sports infrastructure has further been classified into three categories of sports facilities, including indoor, outdoor and mixed games. Schools are required to furnish detailed information regarding the facilities available under each category through the online portal. The department has asked school heads to ensure that the information uploaded is factual and verified,” said the official.

He maintained that district education officers had been instructed to closely monitor the exercise and ensure that every government high and senior secondary school completes the data entry before the deadline.

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As per the instructions, the schools will be able to use MIS credentials to access the portal. After entering the details, the system will generate an official PDF report that will be uploaded on the portal for department review and record purposes.

“The online database will help the department identify gaps in sports infrastructure, prioritise investments and formulate policies for strengthening sports facilities in schools across Haryana. The information collected through the portal will also serve as a valuable resource for planning future sports development programmes and improving infrastructure at the grassroots level,” the official pointed out.

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