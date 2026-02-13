Haryana Education Department seeks information on PGTs serving beyond 58

The Directorate of School Education has sought information on Post Graduate Teachers (PGTs) continuing in service beyond the age of 58 years across Haryana.

In a communication addressed to the Director, State Council of Education Research and Training (SCERT), Gurugram, District Education Officers and Principals of DIETs, the Directorate has directed immediate submission of records and warned of strict action for any lapse in compliance.

In the letter, the Directorate said “the extension in service beyond 58 years will not be admissible to any differently abled employee, irrespective of the quantum of the disability.”

Officials have been asked to furnish details including the employee’s name, designation (subject), place of posting, date of attaining 58 years of age, order number and date vide which extension was granted, percentage of disability and title of the court case, if any. They have also been directed to mention the employee ID and school code.

Additionally, authorities have been asked to intimate the names of employees with 70 per cent or more disability who had attained the age of 58 years as of January 31 this year.