Gen Z Speak Up !
search-icon-img
Dainik TribunePunjabi Tribune
Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Haryana / Haryana Education Department wins Inter-Department cricket tourney

Haryana Education Department wins Inter-Department cricket tourney

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Panchkula, Updated At : 01:22 AM Nov 16, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Winners of the Haryana Inter-Department Cricket Tournament pose for a photograph. Tribune photo
Advertisement

The men’s cricket team of the Haryana Education Department won the Inter-Department Tournament, organised by the Registrar Cooperative Societies Haryana, defeating Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) by 67 runs in the final.

Led by Jaiveer Taragarh, the team put up an impressive performance, with Salim Hooda emerging as the star performer. He scored 78 runs and claimed one wicket in the title clash. His all-round show earned him both the Man of the Match and Man of the Tournament awards. Ashok Yadav also played a crucial role in the victory, claiming three wickets.

Dhoop Singh, president of the Haryana Ministerial Staff Association, congratulated and felicitated the players. He encouraged the team and shared that the victory brought back fond memories of his own association with cricket.

“The team's triumph was the result of sustained effort, discipline, teamwork and exemplary sportsmanship, bringing laurels to the Haryana Education Department,” said Dhoop.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts