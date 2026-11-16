Haryana Education Department wins Inter-Department cricket tourney

The men’s cricket team of the Haryana Education Department won the Inter-Department Tournament, organised by the Registrar Cooperative Societies Haryana, defeating Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) by 67 runs in the final.

Led by Jaiveer Taragarh, the team put up an impressive performance, with Salim Hooda emerging as the star performer. He scored 78 runs and claimed one wicket in the title clash. His all-round show earned him both the Man of the Match and Man of the Tournament awards. Ashok Yadav also played a crucial role in the victory, claiming three wickets.

Dhoop Singh, president of the Haryana Ministerial Staff Association, congratulated and felicitated the players. He encouraged the team and shared that the victory brought back fond memories of his own association with cricket.

“The team's triumph was the result of sustained effort, discipline, teamwork and exemplary sportsmanship, bringing laurels to the Haryana Education Department,” said Dhoop.