icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Haryana / Haryana Education Minister’s private assistant, personal secretary to inspect universities, colleges

Haryana Education Minister’s private assistant, personal secretary to inspect universities, colleges

Teachers' bodies cry foul, demand rollback of 'illogical' decision

article_Author
Sunit Dhawan
Tribune News Service
Rohtak, Updated At : 02:45 AM May 16, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The government has constituted a committee to conduct formal inspections of educational institutions. Representational file photo
Advertisement

The government has constituted a committee to conduct formal inspections of educational institutions, including universities and colleges, with a view to improving the basic amenities and quality of teaching.

Advertisement

The three-member committee includes the private secretary (PS) and personal assistant (PA) of the state Education Minister, besides a member of the Haryana State Higher Education Council.

Advertisement

The office of the Additional Chief Secretary, state Department of Higher Education, has shot off a communique to the Registrars of all state and private universities and principals of all government, aided and self-financing colleges in the state.

Advertisement

“…a committee is hereby constituted of following officers to conduct formal inspections of educational institutions with a view to improving basic amenities and the quality of teaching activities therein: Karan Singh, PS to Education Minister; Dr Satroop Dhanda, member, HSHEC; and Pardeep Jaglan, PA to Education Minister,” states the communique dated April 21, 2026.

The communique has evoked a sharp reaction from the organisations of university and college teachers that have termed the move illogical and demanded its rollback.

Advertisement

"The government's decision to form a committee to inspect the universities and colleges is illogical and arbitrary. We will hold a meeting to chalk out our course of action in this regard," said Dayanand Malik, president, Haryana Government Aided College Teachers Association (HGACTA), and general secretary, Haryana Federation of University and College Teachers' Organisations (HFUCTO).

He questioned what expertise or authority did employees, like a minister's PA, have to conduct inspections of institutions of higher learning.

Dr Narender Chahar, vice-president, All India Federation of University and College Teachers' Organisations, also questioned its sanctity. "The decision to get universities and colleges inspected by a committee comprising the PA and PS of the Education Minister defies logic and should be withdrawn. If the government does not withdraw the illogical order, the teachers' organisations will oppose the decision," he stated.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts