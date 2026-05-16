Haryana Education Minister’s private assistant, personal secretary to inspect universities, colleges

The government has constituted a committee to conduct formal inspections of educational institutions, including universities and colleges, with a view to improving the basic amenities and quality of teaching.

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The three-member committee includes the private secretary (PS) and personal assistant (PA) of the state Education Minister, besides a member of the Haryana State Higher Education Council.

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The office of the Additional Chief Secretary, state Department of Higher Education, has shot off a communique to the Registrars of all state and private universities and principals of all government, aided and self-financing colleges in the state.

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“…a committee is hereby constituted of following officers to conduct formal inspections of educational institutions with a view to improving basic amenities and the quality of teaching activities therein: Karan Singh, PS to Education Minister; Dr Satroop Dhanda, member, HSHEC; and Pardeep Jaglan, PA to Education Minister,” states the communique dated April 21, 2026.

The communique has evoked a sharp reaction from the organisations of university and college teachers that have termed the move illogical and demanded its rollback.

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"The government's decision to form a committee to inspect the universities and colleges is illogical and arbitrary. We will hold a meeting to chalk out our course of action in this regard," said Dayanand Malik, president, Haryana Government Aided College Teachers Association (HGACTA), and general secretary, Haryana Federation of University and College Teachers' Organisations (HFUCTO).

He questioned what expertise or authority did employees, like a minister's PA, have to conduct inspections of institutions of higher learning.

Dr Narender Chahar, vice-president, All India Federation of University and College Teachers' Organisations, also questioned its sanctity. "The decision to get universities and colleges inspected by a committee comprising the PA and PS of the Education Minister defies logic and should be withdrawn. If the government does not withdraw the illogical order, the teachers' organisations will oppose the decision," he stated.