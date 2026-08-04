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Home / Haryana / Haryana electricity panel eases surcharge norms, load restoration rules for power consumers

Haryana electricity panel eases surcharge norms, load restoration rules for power consumers

Revised regulations offer relief to industrial and commercial consumers by reducing penalties and simplifying procedures

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 08:26 PM Aug 04, 2026 IST
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The Haryana Electricity Regulatory Commission (HERC) has provided major relief to electricity consumers in the state by amending two key regulations governing electricity supply.

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Under the revised provisions, no surcharge will be applicable up to 110 per cent of the approved contract demand.

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If the demand exceeds 110 per cent but remains up to 115 per cent of the approved contract demand, a 20 per cent surcharge on the total electricity charges will be levied. Demand exceeding 115 per cent of the approved contract demand will continue to attract a 25 per cent surcharge, as before.

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Earlier, consumers exceeding the approved contract demand by more than 5 per cent were liable to pay a 25 per cent surcharge on the total electricity charges.

The amendments also simplify the procedure for reduction and subsequent restoration of sanctioned load for industrial, commercial and other consumers, making it more consumer-friendly.

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The amendment is expected to particularly benefit industrial and commercial consumers whose electricity demand temporarily increases due to seasonal requirements, production-related activities or other operational reasons. The revised framework is expected to reduce the financial burden on such consumers while providing greater operational flexibility.

HERC has also amended the Haryana Electricity Regulatory Commission (Duty to Supply Electricity on Request, Power to Recover Expenditure Incurred in Providing Supply and Power to Require Security) Regulations, 2016 (Fourth Amendment) Regulations, 2026, simplifying the rules governing the reduction and restoration of sanctioned load.

Consumers seeking a reduction in load without any change in the voltage level will now be required to pay only the prescribed processing fee, subject to a maximum of Rs 20,000.

Under the amended provisions, a consumer who reduces the sanctioned load may restore the original sanctioned load within three years without paying fresh service connection charges, subject to specified conditions.

A minimum lock-in period of six months will apply after load reduction or restoration, and only one reduction and one restoration will be permitted within the three-year period.

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