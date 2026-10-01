Haryana Electricity Regulatory Commission rejects discoms' over Rs 1 crore recovery petition

The Haryana Electricity Regulatory Commission (HERC) has rejected the power distribution companies’ petition seeking to recover Rs 1,134.54 crore under Fuel and Power Purchase Adjustment Surcharge (FPPAS) from consumers.

The FPPAS means the increase in cost of power, supplied to consumers, due to change in fuel cost, power purchase cost and transmission charges with reference to cost of supply approved by the Commission.

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The two state discoms (power distribution companies) — Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (UHBVN) and Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (DHBVN) — had petitioned the HERC to relax Regulation 68 of the Multi-Year Tariff (MYT) Regulations, 2024, while seeking directions to recover the FPPAS amount for 2025-2026 financial year.

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They sought to collect the massive accumulated sum at a uniform rate across subsequent financial years.

By dismissing the petition, the HERC has forced the distribution companies to absorb these costs within their existing regulatory framework rather than passing the penalty down to the public.

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Senior political leaders, including former Haryana finance Minister Professor Singh, had formally intervened by filing opposing petitions against the power distribution firms.

The rejection directly spares approximately 84 lakh electricity consumers across Haryana from facing inflated power bills. Had the petition been approved, experts estimated it could have increased electricity bills by over 10 per cent via a uniform surcharge.

Prof. Singh, also the National Patron of the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD), said that he had opposed the utilities’ (power distribution firms’) petition before the Commission.

The power distribution companies have petitioned the HERC seeking exemption from the monthly levy of FPPAS for 2025-26 and for allowing its recovery along with carrying cost in subsequent financial years on uniform per unit basis across all consumer categories.

Singh said that the HERC regulations clearly stipulated that any fuel surcharge adjustment must be effected within two months — failing which the right to recover such expenses stands forfeited. “Why the consumers should be forced to bear the financial consequences of delays or administrative lapses by utility companies?,” he said.

Calling the Commission’s decision a significant step toward transparency and consumer rights in the power sector, he said, “We had argued, with supporting facts, that electricity companies cannot impose an additional financial burden on consumers by disregarding legal provisions and prescribed timelines. The Commission accepted these arguments and dismissed the FPPSA recovery petition,” he said.

He elaborated that the UHBVN and DHBVN had attempted to recover the FPPSA amount pertaining to November 2025. “However, this amount was not incorporated into electricity bills within the stipulated period and consequently stood lapsed in January 2026, under the applicable rules,” he said.

Prof. Singh added that he would also strongly raise concerns regarding fixed charges, rising electricity tariffs and municipal taxes that increase the burden on households and small businesses.