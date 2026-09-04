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Home / Haryana / Haryana Electricity Regulatory Commission reserves order on pvt power distribution licence for Gurugram

Haryana Electricity Regulatory Commission reserves order on pvt power distribution licence for Gurugram

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 08:38 AM Sep 04, 2026 IST
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The Haryana Electricity Regulatory Commission (HERC) on Thursday reserved its order on a petition seeking grant of power distribution rights in Gurugram and Nuh to a private company.

Concluding the hearing in the matter, the commission directed that the report of an independent expert committee constituted to examine the proposal be circulated by email to all 43 intervenors. They have been asked to submit their objections or comments through HERC’s official email by September 15. The commission made it clear that the deadline would be followed strictly.

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The hearing was thereafter concluded and the order was reserved.

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The Delhi-based private power company, which is the petitioner in the case, has sought the distribution licence for Gurugram and Nuh.

The proposal has been opposed by the state-owned power utilities — Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam, Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam and Haryana Vidyut Prasaran Nigam. The respondents have argued that granting the rights to a private entity would effectively amount to transferring government infrastructure and revenue into private hands and would not be in the public interest.

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After hearing the parties and examining the pleadings, HERC had in July sought an independent expert assessment of the legal, technical, financial, commercial and regulatory issues involved in the proposal.

For this purpose, the commission constituted a three-member committee comprising Alok Nigam, Ravinder Kumar Sharma and Bibhu Prasad Mahapatra, all of whom have extensive experience in the power sector.

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