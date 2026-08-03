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Home / Haryana / Haryana: Environmentalists launch week-long Van Mahotsav campaign

Haryana: Environmentalists launch week-long Van Mahotsav campaign

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Tribune News Service
Yamunanagar, Updated At : 09:06 AM Aug 03, 2026 IST
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A week-long Van Mahotsav and mass tree plantation campaign is being organised jointly by the Society of Environment Management and Bio Research (SEMBR) and the Swami Vivekananda Green Park Society from July 30 to August 5.

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Dr KR Bhardwaj, patron of SEMBR and renowned environmentalist, emphasised that large-scale plantation had become an urgent necessity in view of climate change, rising pollution levels and the rapid decline in green cover. He said every citizen should plant at least one sapling and take responsibility for its care.

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Dr Bhardwaj said the drive was being carried out at the cremation ground in Sector 17, HSVP, Jagadhri, the area behind Vishvas Public School, and other locations. “A variety of shade trees, medicinal plants, ornamental plants and fruit-bearing trees are being planted, including neem, jamun, peepal, guava, croton, giloy, and other indigenous species,” he added.

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He said the drive would enhance green cover and contribute to a sustainable future for the community

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