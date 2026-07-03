Haryana: ESIC manager held accepting Rs 40,000 bribe

A team of the Haryana State Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (SV&ACB) has arrested a manager posted at the Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) office at Bahadurgarh for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 40,000.

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A case has been registered against the accused under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, at the Rohtak police station.

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Manju, a resident of Kacha Bagh in her complaint to the ACB, said her husband Rohtash worked in a factory and got injured two years ago. He was entitled to receive Rs 2.50 lakh as disability assistance under a government scheme.

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She alleged that Kuldeep Kumar, manager at the ESIC office, Bahadurgarh, demanded a bribe of Rs 40,000 for facilitating the release of the amount. After verifying the complaint, the Anti-Corruption Bureau laid a trap and apprehended the accused red-handed while accepting the bribe amount of Rs 40,000 from the complainant.