Haryana ex-Cong chief slams BJP govt for pushing privatisation

Former Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee president Udai Bhan on Wednesday criticised the BJP government for allegedly pushing the privatisation of key departments while failing to fulfil its election promises.

Interacting with mediapersons at the Karnal Congress (Urban) office, the former state Congress chief referred to the ongoing protests by Power Corporation employees in Gurugram and Nuh against privatisation. He alleged that the government was not making fresh recruitments and was instead moving towards privatising various departments.

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“The government has started privatisation of the Power Corporation in Gurugram and Nuh. This is only the beginning. Very soon, the entire Power Corporation in Haryana and all other departments will face the same fate,” he said.

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Udai Bhan also spoke about his defeat in the last Assembly elections. He claimed that he had lost solely because of “vote theft” and not due to factionalism within the Congress.

“Everything happened because of vote theft. There was no groupism responsible for my defeat. It was done in a planned manner because I was the Pradesh Congress president. It has already come to light that my Assembly seat was among the 14 seats where this was exposed,” he said.

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Referring to the completion of two years of the BJP government in Haryana, Udai Bhan alleged that the ruling party had failed to fulfil even a single electoral promise made to the people. He said the BJP government must be held accountable for its policies, from its previous terms to the present. “Inflation has broken the backs of ordinary families, unemployment has shattered the dreams of the youth, and farmers are still waiting for solutions to their problems. Voices of protest rising across the country send a clear message that democracy cannot function by ignoring the people’s questions. When people are forced to take to the streets for their rights and questions are raised over police action on peaceful protests, the situation becomes extremely serious,” he said.

Accompanied by Karnal Urban District Congress president Parag Gaba, Rural District Congress president Rajesh Vaid, former state Youth Congress president Divyanshu Budhiraja and other party leaders, including former MLAs, Udai Bhan blamed the BJP government for the plight of farmers. He alleged that paddy produced by farmers was being procured at prices below the minimum support price (MSP).