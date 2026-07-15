The state government and the BJP leadership are making elaborate preparations for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Jind on July 17, where he is scheduled to inaugurate the country’s first hydrogen-powered train. Besides the ceremonial inauguration, the Prime Minister will also inaugurate and lay the foundation stones for several development projects across different districts of the state.

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BJP leader and former Minister Krishan Murti Hooda, while speaking to mediapersons, urged PM Modi to increase the financial assistance provided under the PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme, the Centre’s flagship programme that provided eligible farming families with income support of Rs 6,000 annually in three equal instalments.

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“PM Modi understands the concerns of the farmers and has launched several ambitious schemes aimed at improving their economic condition and doubling their income. I urge him to enhance the PM-Kisan assistance so that the farmers in Haryana, as well as across the country, can benefit from the increased support. We appeal to the farmers to participate in large numbers in the Jind programme to express their support and appreciation for the PM’s commitment to their welfare,” he said. Responding to a question, Hooda said the Prime Minister’s special focus on Haryana was evident from the major infrastructure projects received by the state in recent years to strengthen its transport network.

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“Last year, PM Modi dedicated Haryana’s first airport at Hisar to the people of the state, and now he will inaugurate the country’s first hydrogen-powered train in Jind,” he added.