Haryana exempts ex-Agniveers from all exams for Group-C recruitment

The Haryana Cabinet on Friday approved an exemption for ex-Agniveers from all types of examinations prescribed for direct recruitment to Group-C posts covered under the state’s Agniveer policy.

They will be considered for direct appointment to advertised posts, subject to the prescribed reservation and other applicable recruitment provisions.

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The Cabinet, which met under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, also approved exemptions from the physical screening test (PST) and physical measurement test (PMT), wherever applicable, for ex-Agniveers applying for the posts of wildlife guard in the Environment, Forest and Wildlife Department; constable in the Indian Reserve Battalion (IRB); constable in the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF); and fire operator-cum-driver in the Revenue and Disaster Management Department. These posts were recently brought under the state’s ex-Agniveer reservation policy.

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Mining guard posts to be upgraded from Group-D to Group-C

The Cabinet also approved, in principle, the upgradation of the post of Mining Guard in the Mines and Geology Department from Group-D to Group-C.

The decision aims to facilitate the implementation of reservation and other benefits notified by the state government for ex-Agniveers seeking recruitment to government posts.

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Necessary amendments will be made to the Haryana Mines and Geology Department (Group-C) Service Rules, 1998, in this regard.

The state government has notified various benefits for ex-Agniveers seeking recruitment to government posts, including horizontal reservation, relaxation in the upper age limit, exemption from the Common Eligibility Test (CET), and exemption from the Physical Screening Test, wherever applicable.

The upgradation will bring the post in line with similar positions in other departments, such as Forest Guard in the Forest Department, Warder in the Prisons Department, and Police Constable in the Home Department, which are classified as Group-C posts.

Recruitment to Group-C posts involves multiple stages of selection beyond the CET, providing an appropriate mechanism for assessing candidates while implementing the state’s policy for ex-Agniveers.

The Administrative Department has been authorised to make the consequential amendments to the relevant service rules and obtain the necessary approvals and concurrence from the Human Resources Department, Finance Department, and other concerned departments, wherever required.