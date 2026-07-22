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Home / Haryana / Haryana expands service security net for contractual employees; registration reopens for 4 additional categories

Haryana expands service security net for contractual employees; registration reopens for 4 additional categories

Government invites applications from eligible workers under the Contractual Employees (Security of Service) Act, 2024; online registration open till July 31

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:30 PM Jul 22, 2026 IST
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Haryana chief secretary Anurag Rastogi. Photo: X/@JindalGlobalUNI
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In a significant move to widen the coverage of the Haryana Contractual Employees (Security of Service) Act, 2024, the Haryana Government has reopened the online registration portal for four additional categories of contractual employees, bringing them within the ambit of the state's service security framework.

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According to a communication issued by Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi, eligible employees belonging to the newly notified categories can register on the dedicated portal, www.secureemployees.csharyana.gov.in, by July 31. The registration will be followed by a time-bound verification process before employees are considered under the provisions of the Act and the Haryana Contractual Employees (Security of Service) Rules, 2025.

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The additional categories brought under the registration exercise include Computer Faculty and Computer Lab Attendants working under the School Education Department, contractual employees engaged through the Department of Information Technology and Science (excluding HARTRON), and contractual employees serving in the Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC).

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These categories were not covered during the earlier phase of registration.

The government has prescribed a three-tier verification schedule to ensure timely processing of applications.

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While online registration will remain open until July 31, the respective Drawing and Disbursing Officers (DDOs) have been directed to complete verification of service records by August 7. The final scrutiny and approval by the concerned Heads of Departments (HoDs) must be completed by August 15.

The communication has been addressed to the Director General, School Education, Chairman of the Haryana Staff Selection Commission and all Deputy Commissioners, directing them to ensure strict adherence to the prescribed timeline so that eligible employees are not deprived of the benefits of the legislation due to procedural delays.

To facilitate the verification process, the Human Resources Department has also asked the Director, Treasuries and Accounts, Haryana, and the Managing Director, Haryana Kaushal Rozgar Nigam Limited (HKRNL) to furnish service records and other relevant particulars of employees belonging to the newly included categories to the Human Resources Department and the Haryana Knowledge Corporation Limited (HKCL) at the earliest.

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