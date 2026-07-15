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Home / Haryana / Haryana extends engagement of Part-II outsourcing policy employees

Haryana extends engagement of Part-II outsourcing policy employees

Temporary extension will be subject to strict compliance with all the conditions prescribed under the Haryana Kaushal Rozgar Nigam Limited

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 05:32 PM Jul 15, 2026 IST
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The Haryana Government has decided to extend the contractual engagement of employees appointed under Part-II of the Outsourcing Policy for a further period of two months, from July 1 to August 31, to ensure continuity in government services.

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According to instructions issued by Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi, the extension will apply to Part-II employees engaged against sanctioned posts in various government departments, boards, corporations and public undertakings across the state.

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The decision has been taken after reconsidering the matter following the earlier extension that had remained valid up to June 30.

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The department has clarified that the temporary extension will be subject to strict compliance with all the conditions prescribed under the Haryana Kaushal Rozgar Nigam Limited (HKRNL).

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