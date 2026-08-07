Haryana Extension lecturers seek wider benefits under proposed Service Security Rules

Extension lecturers working on a contractual basis in government colleges of Rohtak district have urged the Haryana government to include additional benefits and safeguards in the proposed Haryana Extension Lecturers and Guest Lecturers (Security of Service) Rules, 2026.

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The demand comes after the Department of Higher Education (DHE) invited comments and suggestions from stakeholders and the public on the draft rules framed under Section 10 of the Haryana Extension Lecturers and Guest Lecturers (Security of Service) Act, 2025.

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The lecturers have sought amendments related to service eligibility, remuneration, annual increments, dearness allowance, leave benefits, workload assessment and retirement provisions, arguing that the draft rules do not fully reflect the provisions of the Act.

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“One of our key demands relates to the definition of ‘year of service’ and eligibility for security of service benefits. All eligible extension lecturers who fulfil the prescribed qualifications under the Act should be granted all benefits immediately after completing the mandatory five-year service period, irrespective of the date on which they attain eligibility,” said Jogendra Ahlawat, one of the lecturers.

Ahlawat also demanded that dearness allowance should be provided at the rates notified by the state government from time to time and be at par with that given to other government employees. “Inflation affects all employees equally and cannot vary for different categories of employees,” he said.

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Another lecturer, Ajay Sangwan, sought that the workload for adjustment of surplus secured employees should be assessed strictly as per UGC and university norms. He also demanded that surplus employees should continue receiving remuneration until they are adjusted in another government college.

Sangwan further sought that the proposed consolidated monthly remuneration of Rs 57,700 should be treated as the minimum of the applicable basic pay scale, along with a 3 per cent annual increment instead of the proposed 2 per cent.

The lecturers have also demanded extension of leave benefits available to regular government employees. “We seek enhanced casual leave, medical leave, adoption leave, child care leave, leave in case of miscarriage or abortion, special casual leave for blood donation, additional leave for differently-abled employees, restricted holidays, earned leave and study leave for academic advancement,” said Archna Malik, another lecturer.

Malik also sought provisions for Leave Travel Concession (LTC), preparation of subject-wise seniority lists, maintenance of service books and inclusion of additional benefits mentioned under the Act, including healthcare coverage, gratuity and compassionate assistance.

Describing their demands as “constructive suggestions”, the lecturers have requested the DHE to consider them while finalising the rules so that employees covered under the Security of Service Act receive benefits comparable to those available to regular government employees.