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Home / Haryana / Haryana eyes Central govt’s Rs 150-crore telecom incentive

Haryana eyes Central govt’s Rs 150-crore telecom incentive

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Bhartesh Singh Thakur
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:47 AM Sep 20, 2026 IST
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Haryana has expanded digital connectivity, covering 5,154 of its 6,222 Gram Panchayats under BharatNet and activating 45,130 fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) connections.

Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi on Friday reviewed the state’s broadband and telecom infrastructure initiatives. At a meeting of the State Broadband Committee, Rastogi assessed the implementation of the Telecommunications (Right of Way) Rules, 2024, progress under the Amended BharatNet Programme, telecom infrastructure approvals, 5G expansion and measures to protect underground utility networks.

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The review assumes significance as Haryana is eligible for a Rs 150-crore incentive under Part VI of the Centre’s Scheme for Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment (SASCI) 2026-27, subject to achieving six telecom reform milestones.

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The state has already met one key target by clearing all Right of Way (RoW) applications pending as of March 31, 2026, making it eligible for an incentive of up to Rs 22.5 crore.

The reform package includes Rs 45 crore for RoW implementation, Rs 22.5 crore for the state RoW portal, Rs 22.5 crore for backlog clearance, Rs 7.5 crore for reducing application disposal time to 45 days or less, Rs 37.5 crore for BharatNet compliance and Rs 15 crore for power-sector requirements.

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Reviewing the remaining milestones, Rastogi stressed coordinated action among departments and field authorities to ensure seamless telecom infrastructure rollout.

Of the 6,222 Gram Panchayats, 5,154 (82.84%) have been covered under BharatNet, while 45,130 FTTH connections have been activated against a target of 62,220, achieving 72.53%.

He also emphasised faster approvals, stronger district-level coordination, wider use of the Call Before u Dig platform, support for 5G infrastructure and timely completion of all reform targets.

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