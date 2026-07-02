Haryana: Fake journalist, woman held with 13 kg opium

The Fatehabad police on Wednesday arrested two alleged interstate drug traffickers, including a man posing as a journalist, and seized 13.06 kg of opium valued at around Rs 70 lakh.

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Addressing a press conference, ASP Divyanshi Singla said the CIA Ratia team intercepted a Honda City car near Dhangar bridge on NH-9 following a specific tip-off. During the search, police recovered the contraband and arrested the occupants, identified as Ishwar Lal of Neemuch district and Sona Prajapati of Raisen district, both in Madhya Pradesh.

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Police said the vehicle displayed stickers of the Hindi daily Dainik Sudarshan Today on the front and rear windshields. The accused were also carrying media identity cards and a microphone ID, which investigators suspect were being used to avoid routine police checks and create the impression that they were journalists.

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Officials said the alleged misuse of media credentials is being investigated and appropriate legal action will be taken if the documents are found to have been fraudulently obtained or misused.

According to the police, Ishwar Lal has a previous case registered under the NDPS Act in Bathinda, Punjab. A fresh case has now been registered at Sadar Fatehabad police station under relevant provisions of the NDPS Act.

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The accused will be taken on police remand to trace the interstate drug supply network, including the source of the contraband, intended recipients and other associates involved in the racket.

In a separate action against drug trafficking, Fatehabad police froze a residential property worth about Rs 30 lakh belonging to alleged drug peddler Suresh alias Shesha of Tohana under Section 68-F of the NDPS Act.

The police said that the property was allegedly acquired from proceeds of illicit drug trade.