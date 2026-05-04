Haryana farm fires hit five-year high

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According to official data, this season has already surpassed the figures of the past five years. Between April 1 and May 3 last year, Haryana recorded 681 cases, compared with 594 in 2024, 316 in 2023, and 2,328 in 2022.

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This season, Jind has reported the highest number of cases at 429, followed by Rohtak (376), Jhajjar (274), Sonepat (214), Kaithal (196), Karnal (172), Sirsa (140), Panipat (132), Fatehabad (132), Hansi (107), Bhiwani (72), Ambala (55), Kurukshetra (49), Hisar (43), Palwal (38), Charkhi Dadri (23), Faridabad (22), Gurugram (21), Yamunanagar (12), Nuh (11), Panchkula (6), and Rewari (5).

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Agricultural officials maintain that many of these fires are accidental, spreading rapidly due to prevailing heatwaves, extreme summer conditions, and high wind velocity. They emphasise that most farmers prefer to use stubble as fodder for livestock rather than burning it. However, they acknowledge that some farmers continue to set fields ablaze after stubble management, risking damage to neighbouring crops.

The authorities claimed that on the directions of the state government flying squads, and monitoring teams have been constituted for both prevention and monitoring of farm fires.

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Dr Wazir Singh, Deputy Director of Agriculture (DDA), said strict enforcement measures are being implemented as per the directions of the state government and the National Green Tribunal (NGT). Farmers found burning stubble face fines ranging from Rs 5,000 to Rs 30,000. In addition, red entries are marked against violators’ land on the Meri Fasal Mera Byora portal, preventing them from selling crops at MSP in grain markets.

Alongside enforcement, the Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Department has formed teams at district level, coordinating with other departments to check farm fires and to engage with farmers on stubble management.

Dr Singh appealed to farmers to adopt eco-friendly stubble management practices, which not only prevent pollution but also allow stubble to be effectively used as fodder.