Haryana farm fires hit lowest level since 2021 as Centre releases Rs 1,220 crore for stubble management

The Centre has released Rs 1,220.42 crore to Haryana over the past nine years under the Crop Residue Management (CRM) scheme to curb stubble burning. Of this, Rs 933.96 crore has been utilised by the state authorities so far, according to information obtained under the RTI Act from the Union Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare.

The sustained efforts appear to have yielded results, with farm fires recording their lowest number since 2021. A comparison of Active Fire Locations (AFLs) during the paddy harvesting season, as of November 9, shows that Haryana recorded just 192 such locations in 2026. This is the lowest figure for the corresponding period in the past six years.

The state had recorded 333 AFLs in 2025, 959 in 2024, 1,676 in 2023, 2,693 in 2022 and 4,753 in 2021.

The figures assume significance as stubble burning is considered a major contributor to seasonal air pollution in the National Capital Region. The CRM scheme aims to encourage farmers to manage paddy residue through in-situ and ex-situ methods instead of burning it in their fields.

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Year-wise figures furnished by the Centre show that Rs 137.84 crore was released in 2018-19, Rs 192.06 crore in 2019-20, Rs 170 crore in 2020-21, Rs 193.35 crore in 2021-22 and Rs 223.46 crore in 2022-23.

The releases subsequently declined to Rs 90 crore in 2023-24, Rs 75 crore in 2024-25 and Rs 90 crore in 2025-26. Another Rs 48.71 crore was released during 2026-27 so far, taking the total allocation over the nine-year period to Rs 1,220.42 crore.

The utilisation figures for the available years show that Haryana spent Rs 106.58 crore in 2018-19, Rs 127.16 crore in 2019-20, Rs 208.89 crore in 2020-21, Rs 178.33 crore in 2021-22 and Rs 86.84 crore in 2022-23.

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According to the RTI response, the state reported nil utilisation in 2023-24, followed by expenditure of Rs 226 crore in 2024-25 and just Rs 16 lakh in 2025-26. The cumulative utilisation stood at Rs 933.96 crore.

The RTI response also provides year-wise figures for Custom Hiring Centres (CHCs), which facilitate farmers’ access to agricultural machinery for crop residue management.

The state had 10,627 such centres in 2018-19, 14,078 in 2019-20, 29,020 in 2020-21, 19,059 in 2021-22, 7,641 in 2022-23, 10,620 in 2023-24, 9,844 in 2024-25 and 9,885 in 2025-26. The cumulative figure stands at 1,10,774 CHCs.

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Meanwhile, district-wise active fire location data also point to a considerable decline in farm fires over the past six years. The latest figures show a nearly 42 per cent decline compared with the corresponding period in 2025 and a nearly 96 per cent drop compared with 2021.