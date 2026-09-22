Haryana farmers attempt to block Delhi-Ambala highway; police use water cannon, tear gas

Farmers, under the banner of BKU (Charuni), came face to face after they attempted to block the Delhi-Ambala National Highway in Shahabad to press their demand for advanced procurement of their farm produce, on Tuesday.

The police had installed barricades to stop the farmers; however, after the farmers attempted to cross the barricades, the police used water cannon and tear gas to stop them. Some farmers managed to reach the highway, however, they were removed.

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After the police action, the farmers started a dharna at the Barara Road.

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BKU (Charuni) Chief Gurnam Singh said, “Farmers had been demanding timely procurement of their produce, but the police used water cannon and tear gas to stop them. Several farmers suffered injuries. We have decided to keep staging a dharna till the procurement is started.”

Seeking early paddy procurement, the farmers' union had given the call to block the National Highway.

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Gurnam Singh Charuni said, “Despite repeated requests, the government has failed to start the procurement and the farmers are left with no other choice but to start an agitation. Every year the paddy farmers are forced to block the National Highway to get the paddy procurement started. The arrivals have started turning heavy at the grain markets but the procurement is not being started. The state government had sent a letter to the Central Government seeking early paddy procurement. We were assured that the procurement would begin, but nothing happened.”