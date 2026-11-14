Haryana farmers face Rs 5.10-lakh penalty, red entries over paddy stubble burning

The Haryana Government has intensified its crackdown on stubble burning, with authorities imposing environmental compensation of Rs 5.10 lakh and registering 87 FIRs against farmers across the state. The action has also extended to officials responsible for monitoring farm fires, with 190 nodal and supervisory officers served show-cause notices and two village secretaries suspended in Karnal.

According to the Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Department, 211 farm fire incidents were reported across the state till November 12, of which 97 were physically verified. Nodal officers inspected 210 fields and found traces of burning in 54 non-AFL fields.

Of the Rs 5.10 lakh imposed as environmental compensation through challans in 92 cases, only Rs 2.85 lakh has been recovered. Besides, 20 red entries have been made in farmers' revenue records.

Kaithal emerged as the biggest hotspot with 67 reported incidents, followed by Karnal (22), Jind (21), Kurukshetra (19) and Palwal (17).

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Kaithal also topped the list in action against violators, with 44 FIRs registered, while Karnal recorded 10 FIRs and suspended two village secretaries.

Dr Jasvinder Singh, Deputy Director Agriculture (DDA), Karnal, said the suspensions were ordered on the directions of Deputy Commissioner Dr Anand Kumar Sharma. “We have so far registered 10 FIRs against the farmers for burning stubble,” he said.

Dr Ravinder Kumar, DDA, Kaithal, said 44 cases had been registered against farmers. “We are monitoring the fields round the clock and strict action will be taken against those found involved in stubble burning,” he added.

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Of the 190 show-cause notices issued to monitoring officials, 85 were served in Kaithal, 42 in Kurukshetra and 20 in Yamunanagar.

Dr Pardeep Meel, Additional Director, Agriculture Department, said stubble-burning incidents had declined significantly due to strict vigilance.

Under the prescribed penalty structure, farmers face fines of Rs 5,000 for burning stubble on land below two acres, Rs 10,000 for two to five acres and Rs 30,000 for more than five acres.

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He added that red entries on the Meri Fasal Mera Byora portal make violators ineligible to sell their crops at the minimum support price (MSP) for the next two seasons.