Haryana farmers fear yield loss as hailstorm hits standing crops

A sudden spell of hailstorm coupled with rain has left farmers in several villages of Hisar and Jind districts worried, with standing rabi crops suffering damage just ahead of harvesting.

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Hail accompanied by strong winds flattened crops in many areas, damaging ripened grains of wheat and mustard and raising concerns over both yield and quality.

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According to the India Meteorological Department, most districts in Haryana received light to moderate rainfall on Tuesday. Mahendragarh recorded the highest rainfall at 8 mm, followed by Hisar with 7.8 mm. The weather disturbance also led to a slight dip of 0.3°C in the average maximum temperature across the state.

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In Hisar district, villages such as Kharia, Dobhi, Shahpur, Matrashyam, Kirtan, Siswala and Rawalwas witnessed intense hailstorm along with rain, resulting in damage to standing crops.

Farmers said wheat, mustard, barley, gram and fodder crops were among the worst affected. The flattening of crops due to hail and wind has heightened fears of significant losses. Though no official assessment has been conducted so far, farmers claimed that the damage was substantial and urged the state government to initiate a special girdawari for loss assessment and compensation.

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Hailstorm and rainfall were also reported from villages, including Kharkari Khokha and Shahpur areas, as well as parts of the Sulkhani region.

A farmer, Ram Prakash Bishnoi, said, “Hail can damage ripened wheat grains. However, there is no major impact in areas where the size of hails is tiny”.

Experts attributed the sudden weather change to western disturbances. The Head of the Department of Agricultural Meteorology at Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agricultural University said such conditions are likely to persist till Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the All India Kisan Sabha has demanded immediate government intervention, citing widespread crop damage. In a joint statement, district president Kapoor Singh Bagla, district secretary Sarbat Singh Punia and district vice-president Shamsher Numberdar said farmers across several villages in Hisar had suffered losses to wheat, mustard and gram crops over the past two days.

The farmer leaders demanded that the compensation portal be opened at the earliest and that a special girdawari be conducted by the administration to assess the damage.