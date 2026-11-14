Haryana farmers refuse to supply sugarcane below Rs 600/quintal, threaten to halt mill operations

Farmers on Friday announced that they would not supply sugarcane to mills in Haryana at a rate lower than Rs 600 per quintal, intensifying their agitation over the issue following what they termed an inadequate hike in prices by the state government.

The agitating farmers threatened that they would prevent sugar mills in the state from starting crushing operations if their demand was not met.

They also decided to launch an indefinite stir from November 15 in support of their demand.

The decisions were announced at a kisan panchayat held under the banner of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (Charuni) and the Ganna Sangrash Samiti in the cane yard of Saraswati Sugar Mills (SSM) here.

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The crushing operations at SSM are scheduled to start from November 17.

The Haryana Government has increased the State Advised Price of sugarcane by Rs 15 per quintal for the 2026-27 crushing season, raising the rate from Rs 415 to Rs 430 per quintal.

‘Increase by state govt against expectations’

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Farmers have repeatedly expressed displeasure with the government’s decision, calling the increase in sugarcane prices insufficient and citing a constant increase in the cost of fertilisers, seeds, diesel, labour and agricultural equipment.

Sanju Gundiana, district president of the BKU, said the state government’s price hike was not in line with farmers’ expectations.

He said farming was becoming increasingly expensive and, therefore, farmers deserved a fair price for sugarcane.

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He said the government should understand their plight and substantially increase sugarcane prices. He added that the agitation would begin with a sit-in inside the cane yard of the sugar mill on November 15 and later spread to other sugar mills in the state.

“Sugarcane will not be supplied to the mills until the government agrees to our demand,” said Sanju Gundiana.

Hooda backs demand

Chandigarh: Former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Friday supported farmers’ demand for a sugarcane price of Rs 600 per quintal, terming it justified in view of rising cultivation costs and sugar prices.

Hooda said sugar prices had increased from Rs 45 to Rs 65-70 per kg in recent months, but farmers had received no corresponding benefit. He alleged that hoarders and black-marketers were exploiting the situation.

Describing the increase in sugarcane prices from Rs 415 to Rs 430 per quintal as a mere 3% hike, he called it a “cruel joke” on farmers. He said rising diesel, fertiliser, seed and machinery costs had further squeezed farm incomes. Hooda said the Congress government had raised sugarcane prices from Rs 117 to Rs 310 per quintal after coming to power in 2004. In contrast, he alleged, the BJP government had raised the price only from Rs 310 to Rs 415 over the past 12.5 years. — TNS