Haryana farmers resort to distress sale of moong as purchase yet to begin

Moong farmers in Haryana are resorting to distress sale to arhtiyas in their respective villages as the Haryana State Cooperative Supply and Marketing Federation (HAFED ) is yet to begin procurement in the grain markets here.

The farmers are selling the produce below the MSP of Rs 8,780 per quintal fixed by the Centre. The government had announced the purchase of moong from October 1. The farmers have already brought their produce to the grain markets in Hisar and Adampur mandis.

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The District Marketing Enforcement Officer, Hisar, Gagan Joshi, said they were waiting for NAFED to release procurement guidelines and specifications.

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According to information, about 1,500 quintals each have arrived in the Hisar and Adampur grain markets. Arthiyas are offering about Rs 1,000 to Rs 1,500 less than the MSP to the farmers.

Mukesh Kumar, a farmer of Kirtan village in Hisar district, said about 6 quintals had got damaged due to pest infestation after the produce was stored in his house last year. “This year, I decided to sell the produce to a private trader for Rs 7,100 per quintal,” he said, adding that he switched to moong under the diversification scheme.

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Sources said 5,000 quintals had already been sold by the farmers to private traders in Hisar.

Another farmer, Ramesh Kumar, who brought his produce to the Hisar market, said he had spent over Rs 7,300 per quintal in preparing the crop this season, hoping to receive a better return. Instead, the absence of procurement has resulted in a loss of around Rs 1,500 per quintal.

Another farmer, Suresh Kumar, said the cost of cultivation as well as the prices of fertilisers and seeds had risen sharply. “Since we are not getting the benefit of MSP, the entire return from our hard work is being lost to the traders,” he said.

The farmers have urged the authorities to begin procurement without delay, saying that continued delay would increase their losses.