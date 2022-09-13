Haryana farmers seek relief for damaged paddy crop

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, September 12

Tension prevailed in the city as hundreds of farmers of the Joint Kisan Morcha Haryana protested at the Housing Board Complex today, demanding fulfillment of their demands.

The farmers had gathered at Nadha Sahib gurdwara and later moved towards Chandigarh to gherao the residence of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

The protesters were, however, not allowed to move beyond the barricades placed at Housing Board.

The officials of the district administration asked the farmers to submit a memorandum of their demands, which would be forwarded to the CM office.

However, the farmers remained adamant and were not ready to accept the pleas of the district administration.

Farmers said they would give a memorandum to the Chief Minister themselves.

Later, Deputy Commissioner Mahaveer Kaushik interacted with the protesters.

Farm leaders Karam Singh, Manpreet Singh, Dalveer Singh and Manjit Singh Kahlon said the demands of the farmers included compensation for damaged paddy crop and death of cattle due to lumpy skin disease in the state, rights for cultivating ‘Deh Shamalat’ land which was being taken away by the government, and providing basic facilities in grain markets.